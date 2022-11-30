Poland withstood the Argentina onslaught in the first half, but couldn't hold up through 90 minutes.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez gave Argentina a 2-0 win and passage through to the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But Poland joins Argentina in the Round of 16 on goal differential.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was called into action on several occasions and stopped a Lionel Messi penalty late in the first half.

Argentina buzzed throughout the first 45 minutes.

Messi, in search of his ninth World Cup goal, had his first shot on target in the seventh, but his low shot was handled by Szczesny. He came back again in the 10th, moving away from Matty Cash to create room for himself and shot for the near post, but Szcsesny was there to parry away for a corner.

Messi set up Marcos Acuńa inside the box in the 16th. The Sevilla defender struck his effort well, but it was deflected out for a corner.

Argentina came close breaking the deadlock in the 28th. Angel Di Maria found Alvarez in the area. His shot was deflected by Cash, but it fell to Acuńa whose effort went past the far post.

Alvarez continued to be a problem and his work eventually led to the Messi penalty.

Collecting a pass from Nicolas Otamendi, Alvarez entered the area in the 36th and shot low, forcing Szczesny into a fine save. Grabbing his own rebound, he crossed for Messi at the far post, but the Paris Saint-Germain man headed over. As he did so, Szczesny's fist made contact with Messi's face. After a VAR check, Argentina was awarded a penalty with Szczesny and Poland incredulous.

Messi's penalty was well struck, but Szczesny was up for it and dove to parry it away. It was Szczesny's second penalty save of the World Cup, having previously stopped one against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina found their breakthrough very early in the first minute of the second half.

Receiving a deep cross from Nahuel Molina, Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister skipped into the area and drilled a low cross to beat Szczesny in the 46th to make it 1-0. Replays showed that Mac Allister didn't hit his shot cleanly, but it was still enough to get the over the line.

Even with the lead, Argentina didn't let up and Alvarez got his goal with the Manchester City man finding the far corner with a fine finish in the 67th to make it 2-0.

Argentina pressed for more with one-way traffic for the vast majority of the final 45 minutes with Szczesny once again making a fine save on Messi in the close minutes.

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez should have made it 3-0 in the 85th when he was sent in on goal, but dragged his shot wide. Then in stoppage, Jakub Kivior cleared what appeared to a sure goal off the Poland line.

With the victory, Argentina will now meet Group D runners-up Australia on Saturday. Poland takes on France on Sunday.