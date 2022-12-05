Stylish Brazil rampaged into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, overwhelming Korea Republic in the first half and cruising to a 4-1 win in Qatar.

The Selecao got goals from Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta to set up a tie with Croatia on Friday.

Paik Seung-ho scored a pretty consolation goal in the second half.

Looking to reach the final eight for the 17th time, Brazil turned the screws from almost the opening whistle and Korea Republic found themselves trailing after only seven minutes.

Coming down the right side, Raphinha sent a ball into the area for Neymar, but he was smothered by Korean defenders. Still, the ball fell to Vini Jr. who made no mistake to make it 1-0 and bag his second goal of the World Cup.

Five minutes later, the lead was doubled.

Attempting to clear a ball, Jung Woo-young's follow-through caught Richarlison on the foot and the referee immediately signaled for a penalty. Replays showed that there was certainly contact, but it was minimal at best and a penalty was, perhaps, harsh.

Back after missing Brazil's final two group-stage matches with an ankle injury, Neymar assumed penalty duties. Stalling, he waited out Kim Seung-gyu and calmly slotted towards the right post to make it 2-0 in the 12th. For Neymar, it was his 76th goal in a Brazil shirt, putting him only one behind the iconic Pele for most in Selecao history. All of Neymar's last six goals have come from the spot.

Going down two goals, Korea Republic fought back. Liverpool's Alisson Becker was forced into action in the 18th when Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan hammered a tricky shot from distance, parrying away. The save was the first shot on goal against Brazil in four matches.

Richarlison grabbed another goal in 29th when he finished off one of the goals of the tournament. Beginning the play on his own, the Tottenham Hotspur man began a give-and-go with Manchester United's Casemiro who found Richarlison to slot home for his third goal of the tournament with the Korean backline absolutely frozen.

Brazil would add one more before the break through West Ham's Paqueta. Coming down the left side, Vini Jr. spotted Paqueta just outside the box and Paqueta volleyed past Kim to make it 4-0.

With matters essentially done and dusted, Korea Republic came out from the break with a strong effort and the determination to not let the game get any more out of hand. Their industrious was rewarded in the 76th with a fine goal from Paik.

From a free kick, the ball fell to the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker who hammered a beautiful shot from about 30 yards out that rocketed into the top corner and past Alisson.

Friday's meeting with Croatia will be the third time the team teams have met at the World Cup with the Selecao winning the previous two encounters.

A Neymar brace saw Brazil beat Croatia, 3-1, in the group stage at World Cup 2014. Before that, it was a Kaka goal that gave Brazil a 1-0 win, also in the group stage, at World Cup 2006.