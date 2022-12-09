Finalists at Russia 2018, Croatia successfully frustrated Brazil and isolated their attack for the first 45 minutes as both teams are scoreless at halftime of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Qatar.

Five-time champions, Brazil are looking to reach the semi-finals for a 12th time.

A cagey affair for a majority of the first half, it was a far cry from Brazil's Round of 16 match against Korea Republic when they scored four times in the opening 45 minutes. While possession was roughly equal, Croatia was content with conceding it in the midfield and then dropping back to ensure Richarlison, the scorer of three goals thus far, and the rest of the Selecao forward complement was kept from service and then countering through Luka Modric.

The first true bit of intent came from Croatia in the 13th when Celtic's Josip Juranovic turned on the jets and broke down the left at speed. His cross into the area was a good one, but Ivan Perisic mishit and couldn't trouble Alisson.

In the 20th, Vini Jr. instigated a fine give-and-go with Neyman, but his shot was blocked before it could reach Dominik Livakovic. The ball wasn't cleared and came to Neymar, who made room for himself, but his shot was directly at the Croatian 'keeper who handled it easily.

Brazil probably had their best chance to score in the final minutes in the half when a free-kick was awarded just outside the Croatia area. Neymar's dipping effort grazed a Croatian defender and was sent right into the arms of Livakovic.

Both teams managed to pick up a booking during the first half with Danilo and Marcelo Brozovic both receiving yellow cards.

The winner of today's match will meet the winner of Friday's other quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands on Tuesday.