A ruthlessly efficient Brazil is in complete control of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie against Korea Republic, taking a 4-0 lead into halftime.

The Selecao got early goals from Vinicius Jr. and a penalty from the returning Neymar before Richarlison completed a beautiful team move for a third marker and Lucas Paqueta added a fourth.

The winner of this match will take on Croatia, winners over Japan on penalties earlier on Monday, in the quarters on Friday.

Brazil were ahead with their first shot on target in the seventh. Raphinha came down the right side into the box and attempted to find Neymar. With the Paris Saint-Germain man too well covered, the ball came to Vini Jr. who fired home to make it 1-0 with his second goal of the World Cup.

Only five minutes later, it was 2-0.

Jung Woo-young's attempted clearance caught Richarlison on the foot and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. While replays showed that there certainly was contact, it was minimal.

Neymar, back after missing the past two matches with an ankle injury, stepped up to take the penalty. Waiting out Kim Seung-gyu, Neymar calmly slotted towards the right post to make it 2-0 in the 12th. The goal was Neymar's 76th in a Brazil shirt, putting him only one behind Pele for most in Selecao history. His last six international goals have come from the spot.

After falling behind by two, there was a little bit of spark of life from Korea Republic. Alisson was forced into a fine save in the 18th when Hwang Hee-chan struck hard from distance. The save was the first shot on goal against Brazil in four matches.

Richarlison likely put the game out of reach in the 29th when he completed a fine passing play that had the Korea backline frozen. He started the play himself before being put in alone by a picture-perfect pass from Casemiro to slot home for his third goal of the tournament.

The Selecao wasn't done with West Ham man Paqueta taking the spotlight. Another of the seemingly endless waves of the Brazil attack descended on the Korean half with Vini Jr. coming down the left. He spotted a trailing Paqueta at the edge of the area, who volleyed home to make it 4-0 in the 36th.