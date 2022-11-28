Playing without Neymar, Brazil was mostly frustrated by Switzerland to a scoreless first half of Group G action from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A win by either team here would book that team's place in the Round of 16 after both Brazil and Switzerland were victorious on Matchday 1.

With Switzerland doing a good job of preventing any kind of fluid movement for the majority of the first half, Brazil got its first real chance in the 27th.

A fine, curling cross to the far post from Raphinha was met by Vini Jr., but he didn't catch it flush and his effort was turned aside by Yann Sommer.

Later, Raphinha would have a chance of his own, shaking off two defenders before sending a shot on goal that Sommer caught under the crossbar in the 39th minute.

The match was briefly halted ahead of a Brazil corner in the 45th minute when the stadium lights suddenly dimmed.

Cameroon and Serbia played to a 3-3 draw in the other Group G match earlier on Monday.