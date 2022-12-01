Canada came agonizingly close to a draw, but ended its first FIFA World Cup in 36 years without a point, falling 2-1 to Morocco in their Group F finale in Qatar.

The result is enough to send Morocco the knockout round for the first time since 1986 and join Senegal in the Round of 16 after African nations were shut out at Russia 2018.

John Herdman made four changes to his starting lineup with Mark-Anthony Kaye, Junior Hoilett, Sam Adekugbe and Jonathan Osorio handed starts, but Canada found themselves behind from almost the first whistle.

Defensive miscommunication led to an early goal for Morocco. In the fourth minute, an under-pressure Steven Vitoria played a loose pass back to Milan Borjan forcing the Canada 'keeper to come well off his line to play it. His clearance was poor and right to Hakim Ziyech and the Chelsea man calmly fired into an empty net to make it 1-0 in the fourth minute.

The lead was doubled in the 23rd with poor defending at the heart of the second goal, as well. A long ball split Vitoria and Kamal Miller, allowing Youssef En-Nesyri to get a clear run on goal. While his strike at the near post was a good one, Borjan was late to it and it beat him to make it 2-0.

While Canada's runs into the Morocco area were infrequent, one produced a goal in the 40th. Adekugbe's cross into the area was turned into his own net by Nayer Aguerd for the first goal conceded by Morocco in the tournament. The goal was the 100th scored at this World Cup.

En-Nesyri thought he had a second in first-half stoppage, but the linesman's flag was up.

Canada started the second half with more energy, but little to show for it.

In the 56th, Hoilett won a foul in a dangerous area. Alphonso Davies' free kick was a good one, but Cyle Larin couldn't poke it home at the far post.

Canada thought they had an equalizer through captain Atiba Hutchinson in the 71st. Having come on in the 60th for his record 101st appearance, the Brampton, Ont. man met a Hoilett corner with a powerful header that hit the bar and bounced down on the goal line, but didn't clear it completely, so no goal was given. Alistair Johnston headed the rebound over the bar as Morocco breathed a sigh of relief.

The CanMNT continued its positive play as the half progressed, but couldn't get that final ball right with Morocco content to let Canada maintain possession as long it didn't turn into anything more.

Canada finishes its World Cup with two goals scored and seven conceded.

With the 0-0 draw between Croatia and Belgium, Morocco goes through as Group F winners and will play on Tuesday against the second-place finishers of Group E. Croatia will meet the Group E winners on Monday.