Dominik Livakovic made 11 saves in the 120 minutes and another in spot kicks as Croatia outlasted Brazil 1-1 (4-2 on penalties) to become the first team to reach the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match was scoreless through 90 minutes until a stunning goal from Neymar in first-half stoppage of extra time was cancelled out by Bruno Petkovic's deflected goal in the second half of extra time.

Brazil will now take on the winner of Friday's second semi-final between the Netherlands and Argentina on Tuesday.

It was mission accomplished for Croatia in the first 45 minutes. The Brazil attack was largely isolated and Luka Modric, playing his best game of the World Cup, was winning the midfield battle against former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro, who for the first time in Qatar looked sluggish.

The best chance of the half actually came to Croatia. Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic used his blistering pace to dart up the field just outside the Brazil area in the 13th where he dropped off for Mario Pasalic. The Atalanta man sent in a very inviting cross across the face of goal where it should have been turned into the net by Ivan Perisic, but the Tottenham Hotspur completely mishit his attempt that went harmlessly away from Alisson.

Brazil came out for the second half with greater urgency and made Dominik Livakovic work, but the Croatian 'keeper was up for the challenge.

In the 48th, after Livakovic parried away a Brazil cross, the ball fell for Vini Jr., who found Neymar whose shot was smartly blocked by Josko Gvardiol. Brazil clamoured for a penalty for a handball by Gvardiol in the lead-up, but a VAR check decided against one.

Minutes later, Richarlison, who was kept quiet for most of the match, spun around Gvardiol and sprung Neymar with a fine pass. The Paris Saint-Germain's shot wasn't his best effort, but Livakovic still did well to save with his legs.

Livakovic was the star man again in the 66th. Brazil managed to move the ball into the Croatia area where it fell to Lucas Paqueta following a deflection. In alone on the 'keeper, the West Ham forward quickly poked towards the goal, but Livakovic did well to save.

In the 74th, Livakovic denied Richarlison and Neymar was wasteful with the rebound as he chased Pele's goals record in a Brazil shirt. He was stymied again in the 76th when Livakovic ran out to cut the angle on his shot and smartly tucked his trailing leg to prevent the shot from getting through the wickets.

A well-worked possession in the 80th saw another Brazil chance. Antony dropped off for Manchester United teammate Casemiro just inside the area. He crossed across the area for Rodrygo, who teed up for Paqueta whose low drive was stopped by Livakovic.

Even as Brazil maintained possession late, nothing would come of it. A tame shot from substitute Pedro was easily gobbled up by Livakovic in second-half stoppage.

In the first half of extra time, Brazil looked the brighter of the two sides. In the the 96th, Antony put Borna Sosa on skates with a spin move to start a dangerous-looking attack that ended up resulting in nothing when a Neymar shot was blocked. Minutes later, Rodrygo sent in an inviting cross towards the far post to Paqueta, but Sosa did very well to prevent him from reaching it.

Late in the first half, Croatia had a fine chance. Bruno Petkovic somehow skipped through a pair of Brazilian defenders and teed up Marcelo Brozovic whose effort was awful with the Inter man skying his chance well over the bar.

Neymar would make Brozovic pay for that miss minutes later. As cool as you like, the former Barcelona man cut through the area, weaving through the Croatia backline before roofing his shot from a sharp angle to send the Brazil fans in Education City in delerium in stoppage time. It was a highlight-reel goal from Neymar and one that you will be seeing for years to come. The goal put the Paris Saint-Germain level on international goals with Pele for Brazil's all-time record at 77.

But it wasn't the decider after all.

Minutes after Gvardiol, excellent all match long, dispossessed Fred to snuff out a promising Brazil attack, Croatia would get their goal through Petkovic. Skipping into the area, the Dinamo Zagreb man's shot was deflected by Marquinhos just enough to leave Alisson helpless to stop it to even up the match and force penalties.

Before that could happen, though, Livakovic made his 11th save in stoppage, denying Casemiro at close range to ensure the match went to spot kicks.