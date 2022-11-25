England and the United States played to a scoreless draw that was at times spirited at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The result means that the final matchday will determine which teams advance from Group B to the knockout round.

If a goal was to be had, the USMNT were the likelier of the two sides to find the back of the net with the England attack largely held at bay for the vast majority of the 90 minutes.

Weston McKinnie had a glorious chance midway through the first half. In the 26th, he met a Tim Weah cross unmarked in the area. Despite having time and space, the Juventus man sent his shot well over the bar.

Minutes later, an England-based USMNT player almost claimed a goal. Coming into the box, Chelsea's Christian Pulisic lashed an effort off of the crossbar with Jordan Pickford helpless to react in the England goal in the 31st.

England's best chance of the match came late in the first half. After latching onto a fine pass by Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount's low drive was turned away by Matt Turner.

The United States came out with more initiative in the second half with a Haji Wright effort blocked and McKinnie going over the bar again from close range in the early minutes of the second half.

Gareth Southgate attempted to shake up his flagging attack midway through the second 45 with the introduction of Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford, but neither could wake up a sluggish offence.

Rashford's tame shot on goal in the 87th was easily stopped by Turner.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was perhaps England's best player with the centre-back acting as a calming presence in the area and using his height to head away six clearances.

The result leaves England atop the group on four points, Iran with three, the United States on two and Wales with only one.

Matchday 3 of Group B comes on Tuesday when England plays Wales and the USMNT meets Iran.

Iran beat Wales 2-0 in Friday's earlier Group B encounter.