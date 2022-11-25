England and the United States are scoreless at the half of their Group B clash at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A win would make the Three Lions the first team to qualify for the knockout round.

It was the USMNT team the more likely of the two sides to score in the first 45 minutes.

In the 26th, Tim Weah worked down the right side and sent an inviting cross into the middle of the box to find an unmarked Weston McKinnie. But the Juventus man should have done better with acres of space as he put his shot over the bar.

Minutes later, the USMNT would come close again through Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. Picking up the ball outside the area, Pulisic made room for himself and lashed and angled shot directly off of Jordan Pickford's crossbar.

Yunus Musah and Sergińo Dest would also see efforts come close later in the half.

England's best chance came very late in the half when Raheem Sterling found Mason Mount and the Chelsea midfielder's low drive forced a fine save out of Matt Turner.