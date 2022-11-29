England and Wales are scoreless at the half of their Group B finale at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The current result will send England to the Round of 16 and Wales out of the World Cup.

The two teams sleepwalked through much of the first 45 minutes with very little urgency being shown by the Dragons who need a victory.

Replacement goalkeeper Danny Ward, drafted into Rob Page's starting XI with the suspension to first-choice 'keeper Wayne Hennessey for his straight red against Iran, was called into action in the 10th minute in the first real chance of the match.

Marcus Rashford, in his first start of the tournament, was sprung in behind the Wales backline, but the Manchester United forward couldn't get his shot past Ward, who had come out to cut the angle.

Later, Rashford's Red Devils teammate, Harry Maguire stormed into the area and let go with an ambitious effort that was well wide in the 32nd.

England came close again late in the half as Phil Foden fired over from close range after some fine footwork from Jude Bellingham and a spectacular scissor kick effort from Rashford sailed wide.

In first-half stoppage, a floating John Stones header off of a corner was grabbed by Ward before it could cross the line.

Wales' first sustained pressure that came in first-half stoppage ended with Joe Allen shooting well over the bar.

A lack of urgency wasn't the only concern for Page in the first half. Nottingham Forest left-back Neco Williams was forced off in the 36th with a suspected concussion after taking a Rashford shot to the head from close range. He was replaced by Burnley defender Connor Roberts.