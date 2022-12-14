To become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back FIFA World Cups, France will have to end the international career of maybe the greatest ever to play the game.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani gave Les Bleus a 2-0 win over a brave Morocco side to advance to Sunday's Final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. France become the first team to reach back-to-back Finals since Brazil in 2002.

The Atlas Lions, the first African side to play in a semi-final at a World Cup, made France work for the victory and oftentimes were the better of the two sides for large parts of the 90 minutes.

Exemplifying the Moroccan bravery was captain Romain Saiss. The Besiktas defender was stretchered off just before the hour mark of the Atlas Lions' 1-0 victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals, but managed to start the semi-final. His participation in the match wouldn't last long, though. After being beaten by Olivier Giroud down the left side for a goal-scoring opportunity in the 21st, Saiss signaled to the bench he couldn't continue and was replaced by Selim Amallah in the 21st.

France got on the board early through Hernandez, looking for redemption after a poor showing against England in the quarters. After Antoine Griezmann started a run down the right, he teed up for Kylian Mbappé inside the area. After his shot was blocked and Giroud couldn't get a shot off, the ball fell for the Milan defender, who acrobatically struck home past Bono for his first World Cup goal and only second in a France shirt.

As for the Atlas Lions 'keeper, questions will be asked of Bono on the goal as to whether or not he should have left his line to try to play the ball before Hernandez did. The goal was the first Morocco conceded to an opposition player at the World Cup.

Following the goal, Morocco was undaunted and fought back with Azzedine Ounahi forcing a diving stop out of Hugo Lloris in the 11th.

France should have been ahead by two in the 35th, but it clearly wasn't going to be Giroud's night. After a bright run by Mbappé was handled on the left by Bono, the ball came to Les Bleus' record goal scorer right at the penalty spot, but Giroud volleyed wide and missed the open net and pulled his shirt over his face in complete disgust.

In one of the final kicks of the half, Morocco almost grabbed a spectacular equalizer. Off of a corner, the ball fell to Jawad El Yamiq just inside the France area and the Valladolid defender attempted an audacious bicycle kick that rang off of the post with Lloris perhaps just getting a fingertip on the shot.

After the break, Morocco's urgency was evident as they pressed forward for an equalizer with Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal looking dangerous almost every time they touched the ball.

Les Bleus managed to keep wave after wave of Morocco attack at bay, aided with the Atlas Lions struggling with their last touch in the final third. That struggle was epitomized by Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 76th. Morocco's No. 9 danced into the area and had multiple chances to get a shot off, but just couldn't pull the trigger with perhaps the best chance for an equalizer going all for naught.

France would ensure Morocco's heartbreak in the 79th. After Mbappé worked into the area, his shot was deflected right into the path of substitute Randal Kolo Muani who poked home past Bono to make it 2-0. It was Kolo Muani's first touch of the match, coming only 44 seconds after he came on for Ousmane Dembélé, and the second-fastest goal scored by a substitute in World Cup history.

Even down two goals, Morocco didn't let up with Ibrahim Konaté clearing off the line in stoppage time.

Now set for a fourth World Cup Final, all coming since 1998 when France hosted and won their first World Cup, Les Bleus take on fellow two-time winners Argentina on Sunday. Brazil, in 1958 and 1962, was the last team to win consecutive World Cups.

Morocco's World Cup is not over yet, either, with the Atlas Lions set to meet Croatia on Saturday in the third-place match.