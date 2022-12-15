FIFA could not have ordered up a better World Cup Final in terms of stakes, drama or star power.

On the one side, you have the defending World Cup champions, filled with unmatched depth and talent, looking to become the first team in 60 years to retain their trophy. One the other, you have arguably the greatest player of all-time in his last-ever World Cup match attempting to claim the one honour that has eluded him during his illustrious career.

On Sunday, France meets Lionel Messi and Argentina in what could be a World Cup Final for the ages.

After Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday in the semi-finals, the 35-year-old Messi made more explicit what he’s hinted at for months – this Final will be the final match he plays at a World Cup.

“It’s my last World Cup,” Messi said. “It is impressive to end up playing a final. There’s a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I won’t get to it.”

If Messi is in the twilight of his international career, he isn’t coasting by on reputation. Messi has arguably been the best player in Qatar. He’s the oldest player to ever score five goals at a World Cup and is currently tied with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals. Should both men stay level on that total, Messi would win the honour based on a superior assists total with Messi notching three to Mbappé’s none.

France manager Didier Deschamps made it clear that as much as his team respects Messi, they intend to show him no quarter on Sunday.

"Messi has been in scintillating form since the start of the tournament," Deschamps said. "Four years ago things were different. He played as a centre forward, whereas now he is playing in a front two or just in behind the striker. He looks in great shape and of course he is one of the best players in the world so we will try to counter Messi's threat as much as possible, just as Argentina will try to stop the influence of some of my players."

The four years ago referred to by Deschamps was the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On the way to winning their second title, France did battle with Argentina in the Round of 16 and emerged with a 4-3 victory. Les Bleus got a brace from Mbappé, who became the first teenager to score one at a World Cup since Pele and it was the first-ever competitive match in which Argentina scored three goals and still lost.

There could be a number of holdovers from that match who take the pitch on Sunday with Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Otamendi having played for the Albiceleste in 2018, while Mbappé, Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud return from the France side.

The match will be the third contested by the two nations at a World Cup. Prior to their 2018 meeting, France took on Argentina in 1978 with the Albiceleste as the host nation. Drawn together in Group 1, France took to the pitch against Argentina on Matchday 2. Goals from Daniel Passarella and Leopolodo Luque gave the hosts a 2-1 win over Les Bleus. Michel Platini scored for France in the loss. Les Bleus would crash out in the group stage, while Argentina would go on to defeat the Netherlands 3-1 in the Final to claim their first World Cup title.

As for fitness concerns, both sides will head into Sunday’s match relatively at full strength.

While Messi has trained on his own at times this week, bothered by a hamstring ailment, there is no indication that the Albiceleste talisman won’t be available. Di Maria has battled a muscular injury for much of the tournament and has seen limited minutes at times, but is believed to be available for selection. Veteran Sevilla winger Papu Gomez has not appeared since leaving Argentina’s Round of 16 clash with Australia with an ankle injury. His status remains up in the air. Gomez’s club teammates, Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna, who were both ruled out of the win over Croatia due to booking accumulation, are both once again available.

On the France end, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has been one of Les Bleus’ standout players in Qatar, and Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano both missed out against Morocco with unspecified illnesses. The duo is expected back for Sunday. There is also the matter of Karim Benzema. Ruled out of the tournament before it began with a thigh injury, the Real Madrid forward and reigning Ballon d’Or winner was never removed from France’s roster. Reports began to surface late on Wednesday that the 33-year-old striker had been given permission by Los Blancos to fly out to Qatar to be with his teammates. For his part, Deschamps refused to speculate on Benzema’s potential availability. Still, his participation would be a long shot.

POTENTIAL ARGENTINA XI: Emi Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

POTENTIAL FRANCE XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Konaté, Theo Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud