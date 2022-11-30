An incredible individual effort from Mathew Leckie booked Australia's place in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 1-0 win over Denmark in their Group D finale.

The victory means the Socceroos join the already qualified defending champions France in the Round of 16 and reach the knockouts for the first time since 2006 and only the second time ever.

While the match wasn't necessarily a must-win for Australia, it was for Denmark and the Danes took the initiative in the early going. But their dominance in possession did not result in scoring chances with Mat Ryan rarely troubled in the Socceroos net.

Martin Braithwaite had the first real opportunity in the 11th minute. The Espanyol foward darted into the box and fired from a sharp angle, but Ryan parried away for a corner. Minutes later, Braithwaite passed up the opportunity for a second shot and instead squared up for Andreas Skov Olsen, but his effort sailed over the goal.

In the 19th, Ryan was tested with a tricky ball at his feet. Joakim Maehle latched onto a long cross and worked towards the byline. Sending a pass across the face of goal for trailing teammates, Maehle's ball got caught up in Ryan's feet and bounced around near the goal line for a couple of nervy seconds for the Socceroos before being dealt with and cleared.

The match got its first goal from Leckie in the 60th. After a spell of pressure from Denmark, Leckie grabbed onto a clearance in his own half and sprinted forward, turning Maehle inside out and beating Kasper Schmeichel with a low drive with what was one of the finest goals of the tournament. Leckie was substituted in the 89th, leaving the pitch to a standing ovation.

Australia kept up the pressure and nearly had a second minutes later. Aziz Bezich did well to get by Joachim Andersen, but his shot ricocheted back off of himself and gave Denmark a goal kick.

Denmark thought they had a lifeline in the 73rd. Harry Souttar took Kasper Dolberg down in the area and the referee immediately pointed to the spot, but the linesman's flag was up and the chance for an equalizer from a penalty was gone.

The Danes pushed for the equalizer in the dying minutes. In the final minute of stoppage, Andreas Cornelius headed over the bar off of a Christian Eriksen corner in what was their best chance.

Even with France's 1-0 loss to Tunisia, the Socceroos finish as runners-up in the group. Their Round of 16 matchup is set for Saturday at 2PM et/11AM pt against the Group C winner.