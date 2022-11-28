Good chances came at a premium as Portugal and Uruguay are scoreless at the half of Group H action at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A win here would seal Portugal's place in the Round of 16.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who was booked only five minutes into the match had the best opportunity to score in the first 45 in a chance that came out of nowhere.

Latching onto the ball just inside his own half, Bentancur sprinted forward using Darwin Nunez as a decoy. Shaking off three defenders, Bentancur found himself in alone on Diogo Costa, but his low drive was turned away by the Porto goalkeeper in the 33rd.

Bentancur's shot was the only one on target for either side in the half.

Portugal was forced to turn to its substitute bench late in the half. Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes couldn't continue with an apparent aggravation of an existing hamstring injury and was replaced by Borussia Dortmund's Raphaël Guerreiro.

Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in Monday's earlier Group H match.