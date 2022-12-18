Must See: Mbappe completes the hat trick to level the score again for France

Kylian Mbappé has won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old France forward finished the tournament with eight goals after the first World Cup Final hat-trick since 1966 in a losing effort.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward technically becomes France’s first-ever Golden Boot winner. Just Fontaine led the scoring at the 1958 World Cup with a record 13 goals, but the Golden Boot (originally the Golden Shoe) wasn’t officially introduced until 1982

Mbappé’s France teammate Antoine Griezmann finished as runner-up to England’s Harry Kane for the Golden Boot at Russia 2018.

For Mbappé, the Golden Boot is another piece of individual hardware at a World Cup to go along with the FIFA Young Player Award he claimed in 2018.

The Golden Boot will be consolation for the PSG man whose France side fell 3-3 (4-2 on penalties) in the World Cup Final.

England's Geoff Hurst was the last man to score a hat-trick in the World Cup Final.