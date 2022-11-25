The Netherlands and Ecuador played to a thrilling 1-1 draw at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with both teams left wondering if they could have had all three points.

The result means that which two teams advance from Group A will be decided on the final matchday.

Cody Gakpo's second goal of the tournament was cancelled out by a third from Enner Valencia. But Valencia was carried off in second-half stoppage with a knee injury that leaves him a doubt for the match against Senegal.

The Oranje jumped out to an early lead with the fastest goal scored in Qatar, thus far. Taking advantage of some indecision in their own half, Davy Klassen pounced on a ball just outside of the Ecuador area and teed up Gakpo who smashed a fine strike with his left foot to beat Hernan Galindez in the Ecuador net.

For the PSV forward, it was the latest in a series of fine international performances that have made Gakpo a sought-after name amongst some European heavyweights including Manchester United.

In 28 appearances for the Netherlands, Gakpo has been involved in 34 goals with 16 goals and 18 assists.

Ecuador, 2-0 winners on Matchday 1 against hosts Qatar, responded well to going behind and thought they found an equalizer in first half-stoppage.

Off of a corner, Angel Preciado shot back into the Dutch area and Pervis Estupinan fired into the back of the net. The goal was almost instantly disallowed for offside with Jackson Porozo standing behind the Oranje line and adjudged to have impeded Andries Noppert's line of sight.

The disappointment of the disallowed goal didn't last long into the second half. Ecuador found their equalizer through captain Valencia.

Moises Caicedo won possession and the Brighton midfielder found Estupinan. His shot was saved nicely by Noppert, but Valencia was on the doorstep to poke home the rebound in the 49th. The goal meant Valencia has scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals.

Minutes later, Ecuador should have been ahead. After Virgil van Dijk blocked a Valencia effort, the ball fell to the feet of Gonzalo Plata in the 59th and his shot rang off of the woodwork with Noppert watching helplessly.

The draw means that the Netherlands hang on to their impressive record of never having lost a World Cup match they led at the half.

Group A action concludes on Tuesday with the Oranje meeting Qatar and Ecuador taking on Senegal.

Senegal beat Qatar 2-0 in Friday's earlier Group A match. The loss, coupled with the Netherlands-Ecuador draw, means hosts Qatar are the first team to be eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.