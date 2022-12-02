Otto Addo has officially stepped down as Ghana manager after their elimination from the FIFA World Cup on Friday with a 2-0 loss to Uruguay.

Addo says he intends to concentrate on his role as a coach for Borussia Dortmund.

"I always said if we qualified for the World Cup I'd resign afterwards, even if we were world champions," Addo said. "My family see our future in Germany."

A native of Hamburg, Addo said he wished his tenure ended on a better note.

"Football is beautiful, sometimes it is ugly," Addo said. "It is ugly for us today. We have to learn and I'm very sure we will learn from this in the future."

As a player, Addo made 15 appearances for the Black Stars from 1999 to 2006, having been eligible to play through Ghanaian parents.

A winger, Addo spent his entire career in Germany with stops at Hamburg, Dortmund and Mainz among others.

Addo took over the Black Stars in February ahead of World Cup qualifiers with Nigeria. He finishes his tenure with a mark of 4-3-5