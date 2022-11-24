Must See: Ronaldo becomes first men's player to score at five FIFA World Cups

After a nervy first half, Portugal fought for a 3-2 victory over Ghana in a thrilling Group H opener at the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal got goals from Rafael Leao, Joao Felix and a record goal for Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Manchester United forward became the first man to score in five World Cups with a second-half penalty.

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari scored for Ghana.

After coming close on two occasions in the first half and having a goal disallowed for a foul, Ronaldo got his record goal in the 65th.

Ronaldo went to ground after contact from Mohammed Salisu and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Despite the protests from Ghana, the referee did not consult with VAR. Ronaldo converted his penalty to become the second-oldest man to score at a World Cup at 37 years of age.

The lead didn't last long, though. Mohammed Kudus cut into the area and found the elder Ayew who beat Diogo Costa in the 72nd to make it 1-1. It was the first goal for an African country at World Cup 2022.

But the deadlock didn't last long, either. After fine service from Bruno Fernandes, Atletico's Joao Felix beat Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the 78th to make it 2-1 for Portugal. Then, less than three minutes after coming on, Milan's Rafael Leao made it 3-1 in the 80th.

The Black Stars got some hope in the 88th when Bukari was able to slip past some poor marking and head past Costa to make it 3-2, but that was as close as they would come.

Both teams return to action on Monday. Portugal takes on Uruguay, while Ghana meets Korea Republic.

Uruguay and Korea played to a 0-0 draw in Group H's earlier match on Thursday.