Fernandes' cross to Ronaldo winds up in back of net for Portugal

Portugal is headed to the knockout round at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 2-0 win over Uruguay in Group H action.

Both goals came from Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had a 113th international goal and second of the tournament, but replays and official scoring confirmed the goa belonged to former United teammate Fernandes.

Collecting a pass from Raphaël Guerreiro just outside the Uruguay area, Fernandes lofted a cross to the far post of Sergio Rochet's net. While Ronaldo went to meet it with a header, replays showed that he made no contact with it and the ball went into the net straight from Fernandes's cross. Still, that didn't stop Ronaldo from celebrating like the goal was his.

While the result was likely a fair one, Uruguay was the closest to bagging a goal in the first half.

With a fine individual effort, Rodrigo Bentancur pressed forward using Darwin Nunez as a decoy in the 33rd. Getting by a trio of defenders, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder found himself in alone on Diogo Costa, but his low shot couldn't beat the Porto goalkeeper.

Chasing a goal late in the second half, Diego Alonso turned to the nation's record goal scorer Luis Suarez in the 73rd shortly after introducing United midfielder Facundo Pellistri to the proceedings. The changes seemed to jumpstart Uruguay's attack.

In the 75th, Maxi Gomez, another substitute, hammered a first-time curling effort that hit the uprights above Costa. Minutes later, Suarez came close himself, shooting into the side netting from close range.

But Portugal would ice the win in stoppage time.

Jose Maria Gimenez was adjudged to have handled the ball after falling backwards in his own area and after a VAR check a penalty was awarded in the 90th+3.

With Ronaldo having been subbed out, Fernandes took the Portugal penalty and sent Rochet the wrong way to make it 2-0 and wrap up the three points.

Fernandes twice missed out on the hat-trick in the final seconds, missing from close range and then hitting a goal post.

The result means that Portugal heads to the knockouts for the fifth time and second consecutive time. Portugal's best finish at a World Cup came in 2006 when they finished in fourth place.

The loss does not eliminate Uruguay from the Round of 16, but they will now have to beat Ghana in their final matchday. It was Ghana that Uruguay famously eliminated on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Suarez cleared a sure winning goal off the line with his hands in stoppage.

Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 earlier on Monday.