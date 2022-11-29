Senegal is headed to knockout round at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after topping Ecuador 2-1 in the final match of Group A play.

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly's 70th-minute goal proved to be the winner and came only 2:31 after Moises Caicedo scored the goal that Ecuador thought would be enough for passage.

Free-flowing football was on display as the match started with the Lions of Teranga appearing to be the likelier of the two sides to find an early opener.

Iliman Ndiaye's run into the area in the seventh was promising, but Felix Torres cleared before any of Ndiaye's teammates could do something with it. Shortly thereafter, Boulaye Dia should have scored, but his effort was poor after he had slipped past the Ecuador backline and gotten in on goal.

Midway through the half, Senegal came close again, this time through Watford's Ismäila Sarr. Sarr stripped Angelo Preciado near the touchline, danced into the box and fired, but his curling shot cleared the far post.

Torres again showed his mettle late in the half. Sarr dispossessed Moises Caicedo in the Ecuador half and moved forward, but Torres ably threw himself in front of Dia's effort to snuff out the danger in the 38th.

But Senegal would get their lead before the half. Piero Hincapié clumsily knocked over Sarr in the area the referee immediately signaled for a penalty. Stepping up to the spot, Sarr froze Hernan Galindez with a brief delay before calmly depositing the ball inside the far post.

Knowing they only needed a draw to advance, Ecuador didn't panic and found their goal after the restart in the 67th from a corner. With Senegal keeping a defender on the line and playing everybody onside, Caicedo slipped behind the Ecuador defence to calmly head past Eduoard Mendy to make it 1-1 and seemed to give Ecuador the goal they needed.

But the joy was short-lived.

Only 150 seconds later, the Lions of Teranga were back on top. From a free kick, the Ecuador defence bundled the ball in their own area when it fell to captain Koulibaly who struck with a poacher's instinct to make it 2-1 in the 70th.

With the victory Senegal returns to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002 and are the first African nation to advance to the knockouts after none did in 2018.

The Netherlands topped the group with a 2-0 win over the already eliminated Qatar in the other Group A match.