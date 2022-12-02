Must See: 'Stunning Swiss strike' from Freuler has Switzerland back on top

Remo Freuler's second-half goal proved to be the winner as Switzerland defeated Serbia 3-2 in their Group G finale at the FIFA World Cup to book a place in the Round of 16 and send their opponents home.

It is the third straight World Cup that Switzerland has reached the knockout round and fifth time in six tournaments.

The match, a rematch of a hotly contested game at the 2018 World Cup that saw suspensions in its wake, was a lively one from almost the opening whistle.

Switzerland could have taken the lead in the first minute had it not been for Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Breel Embolo got in behind the Serbia defence and was stopped at point-blank range by the Serbian keeper before Milinkovic-Savic had to make another fine save, this time a diving one, on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

Serbia had their own opportunity to find an opener in the sixth when Nikola Milenkovic headed agonizingly wide off of a corner and then Andrija Zivkovic's curling shot in the 12th found the crossbar.

Quick thinking by Djibril Sow led to Switzerland's opening goal. Ricardo Rodriguez's effort was stopped by Milinkovic-Savic, but the ball came out to Sow. The Eintracht Frankfurt man found Xherdan Shaqiri on the right side of the area and diminutive forward struck to make it 1-0.

It was a milestone goal for the Chicago Fire man. With the marker, Shaqiri joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only men to have scored at the last three World Cups.

But Serbia would answer back quickly through Aleksandar Mitrovic. Ajax's Dusan Tadic set up the Fulham star with a fine cross and Mitrovic headed past Gregor Kobel to make it 1-1 in the 26th.

Tadic then helped Serbia jump out ahead in the 35th. The 34-year-old Tadic found Dusan Vlahovic in the area and the Juventus star outmuscled Nottingham Forest's Remo Freuler to beat Kobel with a low drive inside the far post to make it 2-1.

The 2-1 scoreline wouldn't even last until the halftime whistle.

Serbia's defending had been soft at times throughout the half and Breel Embolo made them pay for it in the 44th, tapping past Milinkovic-Savic to head to the locker rooms at 2-2.

Embolo would be central to the goal that proved to be the winner with Freuler redeeming himself after being beaten by Vlahovic in the process.

Embolo controlled a high cross and found Ruben Vargas in the area where he smartly flicked on for a Freuler strike past Milinkovic-Savic in the 48th to make it 3-2.

Serbia was enraged when a penalty wasn't awarded to Mitrovic in the 70th when he went to ground after feeling contact in the face by the trailing arm of Fabian Schar. Replays showed that had Mitrovic stayed on his feet, he would have been in alone on Kobel.

Tempers flared in stoppage and appeared to be on the verge of spilling over until the ref finally restored order.

Even Brazil's 1-0 draw loss to Cameroon, the Selecao finish atop the group on goal difference and will play South Korea on Monday.

The Swiss have earned a date with Group E winner Portugal on Tuesday.