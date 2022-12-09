Tite steps down, saying his cycle with the Brazilian national team is finished

Brazil's World Cup is over and so is Tite's time as Selecao manager.

Shortly after Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup on penalties to Croatia, the 61-year-old Tite made good on his word and announced his departure.

"A painful defeat, but at [I'm] peace with myself," Tite said. "End of cycle.”

A longtime manager within the Brazilian Serie A stints at Gremio, Palmeiras and Corinthians, Tite assumed control of the national side in 2016 after Dunga was fired after a poor showing at the Copa America.

While Tite led Brazil to a Copa America triumph in 2019, the loss to Croatia on Friday meant back-to-back World Cup exits at the quarter-finals stage and Brazil is now in the midst of its longest World Cup title drought ever.

Tite announced his intention to leave after the World Cup last February.

"I have no reason to lie here," Tite told Brazilian TV. "I don't want to win any way. I've won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup."