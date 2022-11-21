Davies, Moore denied goals for Wales as USA survives chaos in the box

Tim Weah's 36th-minute goal has given the United States a 1-0 over Wales in Group B action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Lille winger took a fine feed from Christian Pulisic and coolly side-footed home past Wayne Hennessey.

The first 45 minutes were a chippy affair with four yellow cards shown to the two teams by the referee.

Wales talisman Gareth Bale has yet to make his mark on the match, largely sidelined by the USMNT.