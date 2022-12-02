The United States won't be without Captain America against the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The USMNT announced on Friday that Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic had been officially cleared to play after incurring a pelvis injury scoring the game-winning goal in the team's 1-0 win over Iran on Wednesday in what was a must-win game.

UPDATE: Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in tomorrow’s match versus Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/ANg2baaJez — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 2, 2022

The 24-year-old Pulisic felt well enough to joke about his "pelvic contusion" he incurred while colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

“Like, I didn't get, like, hit in the balls," Pulisic told reporters. “It was very painful. You know, that bone is there for a reason, to protect you, I think. And I hit it well. And it was sore, but like I said, I'm getting better.”

Josh Sargent remains an injury worry for manager Gregg Berhalter, though, and his status is still up in the air. The Norwich City forward came off with an ankle injury in the 1-0 win.

The USMNT and the Oranje have never met in a competitive matchup before with all five prior games between the two coming in friendlies.