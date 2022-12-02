In a rematch of their infamous 2010 World Cup quarterfinals tie, penalties once again haunted Ghana against Uruguay.

After an Andre Ayew penalty was stopped by Sergio Rochet, Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice to give Uruguay a 2-0 lead at the half of their Group H finale at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

If the result holds, Uruguay would be through to the knockout rounds with the Black Stars going home.

The major talking point of the half came in the 16th minute. Jordan Ayew skipped into the box and ripped a low drive at Sergio Rochet. Not handling it cleanly, the ball came to Mohammed Kudus, who attempted to chip over Rochet and was taken down in the process. Ghana appealed for a penalty, while Uruguay was furious that the play wasn't blown dead for an offside on Andre Ayew, who they believed impeded Rochet on the initial shot.

Following a lengthy VAR review with Uruguay players surrounding the referee, a penalty was finally given with the elder Ayew brother stepping up to the spot. After the referee blew his whistle, Andre Ayew stood over the ball for several more seconds before a poorly taken low shot that Rochet easily stopped.

The missed penalty would prove very costly for the Black Stars.

Minutes later, Darwin Nunez was robbed of a fine goal by a terrific goal-line clearance from Southampton's Mohammed Salisu.

But Uruguay wouldn't be denied and were helped by some very poor Black Stars defending. After two defenders failed to clear a cross, Luis Suarez - the only starter from the 2010 match - had his shot saved by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but de Arrascaeta was there to poke home the rebound in the 26th.

La Celeste would double their lead in the 32nd with one of the prettier team goals of the tournament. Nunez flicked on for Suarez, who teed up de Arrascaeta and his booming shot went through Ati-Zigi's legs to make it 2-0.

While Uruguay enjoyed a two-goal advantage, their half wasn't without concern. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur needed to come off in the 34th with an apparent injury, replaced by Matias Vecina.