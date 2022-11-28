Manchester United midfielder Casemiro finally broke Switzerland's resolve and gave the Selecao a 1-0 win and passage into the knockout round at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Selecao were the likelier of the two sides to produce a winner after spending much of the first half frustrated by the Swiss.

Vinicius Jr. should have scored in the 27th. Latching onto a delicious cross from Raphinha, the Real Madrid man didn't manage to cleanly hit his effort that was turned aside by Yann Sommer for a corner. Raphinha then had a chance of his own later after dinking past a pair of defenders, but his shot was caught by Sommer just under the crossbar in the 39th.

Vini Jr. thought he had his goal in the 64th. Accepting a pass from Casemiro, he ran into the area and side-footed the ball cleanly inside the far post. But his joy was short-lived. After a VAR check, he was adjudged to have been offside when he collected the pass and the goal was ruled off.

But Brazil wouldn't be denied and were rewarded for their pressure in the 83rd. After another spell of attack, a ball fell to Casemiro in the area and his strong half-volley took a slight deflection off of Manuel Akanji and into the back of the net with Sommer helpless to react.

In the other Group G match on Monday, Cameroon and Serbia drew 3-3.