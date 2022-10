Brazil has captured the Men’s FIFA World Cup five times, winning the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Led by superstars such as Neymar Jr. and Vinicius Junior, Brazil is No. 1 in TSN’s ranking of the 32 teams that will play for the trophy in Qatar. TSN’s panel ranks the Group G favourites ahead of defending champion France and Argentina, who round out the top five along with England and Belgium.

Canada will be making its second appearance at the Men’s FIFA World Cup and are ranked 24th.

Here is TSN’s ranking of the 32 teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

1 – Brazil

Confederation: CONMEBOL

FIFA ranking: 1

Team nickname: Selecao, Canarinho

Star players: Alisson (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Neymar (PSG)

2 – France

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 4

Team nickname: Les Bleus

Star players: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

3 – Argentina

Confederation: CONMEBOL

FIFA ranking: 3

Team nickname: La Albiceleste

Star players: Lionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

4 – England

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 5

Team nickname: The Three Lions

Star players: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Foden (Man City), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

5 – Belgium

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 2

Team nickname: The Red Devils

Star players: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

6 – Germany

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 11

Team nickname: Die Mannschaft

Star players: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

7 – Spain

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 7

Team nickname: La Roja

Star players: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid)

8 – Netherlands

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 8

Team nickname: Oranje

Star players: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

9 – Croatia

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 12

Team nickname: Vatreni

Star players: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

10 – Denmark

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 10

Team nickname: De Rød-Hvide

Star players: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice) Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Kasper Dolberg (Nice)

11 - Portugal

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 9

12 - Serbia

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 21

Team nickname: The Eagles

13 - Uruguay

Confederation: CONMEBOL

FIFA ranking: 14

Team nickname: La Celeste

14 – Switzerland

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 15

Team nickname: Rossocrociati

15 – Senegal

Confederation: CAF

FIFA ranking: 18

Team nickname: Lions of Teranga

16 – Poland

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: 26

Team nickname: The Eagles

17 – Japan

Confederation: AFC

FIFA ranking: 24

Team nickname: Samurai Blue

18 – Morocco

Confederation: CAF

FIFA ranking: 22

Team nickname: Atlas Lions

19 – Mexico

Confederation: CONCACAF

FIFA Ranking: 13

Team nickname: El Tri

20 – Wales

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA Ranking: 19

Team nickname: The Dragons

21 – USA

Confederation: CONCACAF

FIFA ranking: 16

22 – Korea Republic

Confederation: AFC

FIFA ranking: 28

Team nickname: Taegeuk Warriors

23 – Ecuador

Confederation: CONMEBOL

FIFA ranking: 44

Team nickname: La Tricolor, El Tri

24 – Canada

Confederation: CONCACAF

FIFA ranking: 41

Star players: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Jonathan David (Lille)

25 – Iran

Confederation: AFC

FIFA ranking: 20

Team nickname: Team Melli

26 – Ghana

27 - Cameroon

28 - Tunisia

29 – Australia

30 - Costa Rica

31 - Saudi Arabia

32 – Qatar