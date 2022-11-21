The Netherlands and Senegal played to a scoreless, but lively first half in their Group A opener at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Neither team could find an opening goal, despite a number of chances for both sides.

Senegal came closest to claiming an opener when Ismaïla Sarr's beautiful curling effort from just outside the area seemed earmarked for inside of Andries Noppert's net until a late deflection from captain Virgil van Dijk.

After Frenkie de Jong couldn't get a shot away for what was the Oranje's best chance of the early stages of the match, Steven Berghuis came closest in the final minutes of the first 45 when he lashed a shot from just outside the Senegal box.

Ecuador defeated hosts Qatar 2-0 on Sunday in the opening match of Group A play.