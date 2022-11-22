Poland and Mexico are scoreless at the half of their Group C opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A cautious opening few minutes gave way to more free-flowing football as the half progressed, but there was little in terms of real chances with Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski finding touches hard to come by in the El Tri area.

Mexico supporters became restless towards the end of the half, urging their team to take the initiative and put more pressure on Poland's defence.

The best chances of the half belonged to El Tri.

Alexis Vega's looping header in the 26th that cleared the far post of Wojciech Szczesny's net. Later, Szczesny was forced into a save from a high drive from Jorge Sanchez in the final minutes of the half.

The lone booking of the first 45 came in the 30th when Sanchez was cautioned for a foul on Sebastian Szymanski.

Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina 2-1 in the first match of Group C play earlier on Tuesday