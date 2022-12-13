'We knocked out the best team in the competition': Croatia confident ahead of semifinals

Keep up with all the latest news and reaction ahead of semifinal action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on TSN.

Watch Argentina take on Croatia at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in semifinal action on Tuesday on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Argentina vs. Croatia

All eyes are on Argentina's football legend Lionel Messi, as he looks to guide the squad to their first World Cup title since 1986.

Messi is the all-time most capped player in Argentinian team history (170 games), and he also holds the most goals for La Albiceleste (95).

Who will walk away with the World Cup Golden Boot? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UDmC6ynqg4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 12, 2022

At 35 years old, this may be the final chance for Messi to cement his legacy in FIFA competition history. He has previously led Argentina to a runner-up finish in 2014, and to two quarter-final eliminations in 2006 and 2010.

#ARG in World Cup penalty shootouts:



◉ 1990: 🇦🇷 3-2 Yugoslavia

◉ 1990: 🇦🇷 4-3 🇮🇹

◉ 1998: 🇦🇷 4-3 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

◎ 2006: 🇦🇷 2-4 🇩🇪

◉ 2014: 🇦🇷 4-2 🇳🇱

◉ 2022: 🇦🇷 4-3 🇳🇱



The only nation to win five. pic.twitter.com/qibOXZAQ4J — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2022

Given the propensity for penalty kick shootout finishes in the elimination round of this tournament, it is worth mentioning the success Argentina have found in the ultimate tiebreaker, with their five penalty shootout victories being the most in FIFA World Cup history.

This is the third meeting between these two sides, and first in an elimination stage game. Their most recent matchup was at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, where Croatia won 3-0 in the group stage.

3 - This will be the third World Cup meeting between Argentina and Croatia, and first in the knockout stages. Argentina won 1-0 in 1998, before Croatia's 3-0 win in the 2018 edition in Russia. Duel.#FIFAWorldCup #ARGCRO #ArgentinaVsCroatia pic.twitter.com/odyg4KMqQH — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) December 13, 2022

On the other side of the pitch, Croatia's own footballing legend may be competing in his swan song at the FIFA World Cup.

Luka Modric, 37, debuted internationally against Messi in 2006, and the two have led their clubs to FIFA World Cup finals since. Croatia made their first appearance in a finals in 2018, where they were defeated by France.

In the same game in 2006, Luka Modrić made his full international debut, and Lionel Messi scored his first international goal.



16 years later, they're still battling it out on the biggest stage 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/iIyTmjkvP4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2022

The two players have shared more than just the number 10 through the years, as they've each pushed their nations to new heights in the past three decades.

Lionel Messi vs Luka Modrić at international level...



2006 🇦🇷 2-3 🇭🇷

Messi scored his first Argentina goal, Modrić made his international debut



2018 🇦🇷 0-3 🇭🇷

Modrić scored, Croatia went on to reach the World Cup final



A third meeting in a third decade awaits.@WrldSoccerShop pic.twitter.com/wwqPfE3EdT — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2022

Croatia is led by their commanding midfield play, often described as the strongest in the tournament, and they have a tall task to try to top Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina in this game.

🔐 Rodrigo De Paul has more key passes (5)

💪 Luka Modric has more tackles (12)



🥊 Who will win the midfield battle tonight?



🔗 Check out the full Argentina vs Croatia Match Preview on Edge of the Box 👇 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 13, 2022

In terms of possessions won in the midfield third of the field, only De Paul has more wins than Modric at the tournament this year.