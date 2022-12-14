Keep up with all the latest news and reaction ahead of semifinal action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on TSN.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Wednesday with Morocco and France meeting in semifinal action.

Morocco vs. France

Morocco has already made history in becoming the first African nation to advance to the semifinal round of a FIFA World Cup tournament, and their supporters are expected to flood Al Bayt Stadium for the game against France.

45,000 Moroccan fans are expected at Al Bayt with thousands more in Doha. The Moroccan Football Federation has given away 13,000 free tickets and 30 chartered flights have been laid on. Morocco's historic World Cup semi-final is going to feel like a home game.🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/wlepZ9NEMF — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 14, 2022

The African side have kept no secrets; they are in the semifinals on the back of their strong goalkeeping and team defence. They face the biggest challenge of the tournament in trying to hold down Kylian Mbappe and France.

🦶 Morocco have had only 4 more touches in the opposition box (53) than Kylian Mbappe (49) alone at #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7U9ubKopEc — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 14, 2022

Mbappe has been dominant for France, continually electrifying his opposition with his speed and maneuvering with the ball. He is the favourite to take home the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top goal scorer at the tournament.