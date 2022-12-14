19m ago
Gameday Blog: France, Morocco set to meet in World Cup semifinal
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian-born Bounou has fingerprints all over Morocco's history-making run
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Wednesday with Morocco and France meeting in semifinal action.
Morocco vs. France
Morocco has already made history in becoming the first African nation to advance to the semifinal round of a FIFA World Cup tournament, and their supporters are expected to flood Al Bayt Stadium for the game against France.
The African side have kept no secrets; they are in the semifinals on the back of their strong goalkeeping and team defence. They face the biggest challenge of the tournament in trying to hold down Kylian Mbappe and France.
Mbappe has been dominant for France, continually electrifying his opposition with his speed and maneuvering with the ball. He is the favourite to take home the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top goal scorer at the tournament.