Must See: 'Now that is Brazil!' - Richarlison executes an all-time great goal

At the conclusion of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, five players sit tied atop the leaderboard at three goals each in the hunt for the Golden Boot award.

Kylian Mbappe of France, Enner Valencia of Ecuador, Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, Alvaro Morata of Spain and Marcus Rashford of England have each scored three goals for their countries.

Recent winners of the prestigious award include Harry Kane of England in 2018 with six goals, James Rodriguez of Colombia in 2014 and two Germans: Thomas MUller in South Africa in 2010, and Miroslav Klose, who holds the all-time men's record for goals scored in FIFA tournament play, in 2006 with five goals.

These are the current odds, presented by FanDuel, for the eventual winner:

FanDuel Golden Boot Winner Odds Player Country Goals Odds Kylian Mbappe France 3 +250 Lionel Messi Argentina 3 +550 Richarlison Brazil 2 +1000 Marcus Rashford England 3 +1000 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 3 +1000 Alvaro Morata Spain 3 +1200 Olivier Giroud France 2 +2900 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 1 +2900 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2 +3400 Ferran Torres Spain 2 +3400 Breel Embolo Switzerland 2 +4400 Harry Kane England 0 +5000

Some familiar faces are on the fringes with two goals scored through their first three games, including Argentina's Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, who already made history this tournament by being the first men's player to score in five consecutive FIFA tournaments, has one goal so far.

Also important to note with some players is that they did not start in all three games their teams played. Mbappe did not start in France's final game of the group stage with advancement secured, and Rashford did not start in England's opener against Iran, though they both entered those games in the second half. Richarlison did not play in Brazil's third group match, with their spot in the elimination round already secured.

Of course, an important factor of claiming the Golden Boot is the success of the team; more wins means more games played through the elimination stage, meaning more chances for goals to be scored.

With Brazil and Argentina still expected to make a run at the title alongside France, Messi, Richarlison and Mbappe sit atop the oddsmakers' list. One French player has claimed the Golden Boot before, when Just Fontaine did so with 13 goals in 1958.

Five Brazilian players have claimed the title in the history of the FIFA World Cup, which is the most for any country. Their most recent winner was the legendary Ronaldo in 2002, when he scored eight goals.