Finalists announced for 2023-24 NLL Awards

The National Lacrosse League on Wednesday announced the finalists for its annual season-end awards honoring the best NLL players, coaches, and executives for the 2023-24 regular season.

Highlighting the major awards is the NLL Most Valuable Player honor, with two Buffalo Bandits – Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith -- joining the Toronto Rock’s Nick Rose as finalists.

The award winners will be announced in advance of the 2024 NLL Finals.

Most Valuable Player

Josh Byrne – Forward – Buffalo Bandits

Nick Rose – Goaltender – Toronto Rock

Dhane Smith – Forward – Buffalo Bandits



Rookie of the Year

Owen Grant – Transition – Vancouver Warriors

Tye Kurtz – Forward – Albany FireWolves

Alex Simmons – Forward – Albany FireWolves



Goaltender of the Year

Doug Jamieson – Albany FireWolves

Chris Origlieri – San Diego Seals

Nick Rose – Toronto Rock

Offensive Player of the Year

Josh Byrne – Buffalo Bandits

Dhane Smith – Buffalo Bandits

Jeff Teat – New York Riptide



Transition Player of the Year

Ian MacKay – Buffalo Bandits

Shane Simpson – Calgary Roughnecks

Jake Withers – Halifax Thunderbirds



Defensive Player of the Year

Mitch de Snoo – Toronto Rock

Ryan Dilks – Vancouver Warriors

Brad Kri – Toronto Rock



Sportsmanship Award

Keegan Bal – Vancouver Warriors

Tom Schreiber – Toronto Rock

Lyle Thompson* – Georgia Swarm



Les Bartley Award (Head Coach of the Year)

Glenn Clark – Albany FireWolves

Curt Malawsky* – Vancouver Warriors

Matt Sawyer – Toronto Rock



General Manager of the Year

Glenn Clark – Albany FireWolves

Jamie Dawick – Toronto Rock

Curt Malawsky – Vancouver Warriors

Executive of the Year

John Catalano – President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds

Mike Hancock – Director of Communications and Lacrosse Operations, Toronto Rock

Oliver Marti – Chief Executive Officer, Albany FireWolves

Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year)

Teddy Jenner* – TSN play-by-play and co-host, “Off the Crosse Bar” podcast

Adam Levi – NLL.com, Inside Lacrosse, NLLPA contributing writer and host, “Lacrosse Matrix” podcast

Graeme Perrow – NLL Chatter

*denotes 2023 winner



Each NLL team had the opportunity to nominate and vote for each of the awards with the exception of Teammate of the Year, as each NLLPA Player Representative nominated a player from their team for this honor that was voted on by the NLLPA and its 15 Player Representatives. The Teammate of the Year will be announced with all awards’ winners.

The League added Offensive Player of the Year to the lineup of awards this year to align with the other position-based honors: Defensive Player of the Year, Transition Player of the Year, and Goaltender of the Year.

Once nominations were finalized, each NLL team cast three ballots for each award and select media were eligible to vote for all awards except Teammate of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Voting members selected their top five choices for each award among all nominated persons. Points were distributed for each first through fifth place vote as follows:

1st Place – 10 points

2nd Place – 7 points

3rd Place – 5 points

4th Place – 3 points

5th Place – 1 point

The person that accumulated the most points will be announced as the winner, while the top three in each category are designated as the award finalists. The All-NLL and All-Rookie teams are determined by the top vote getters in each position-based award. The All-Rookie team will be made up of six rookies, regardless of position. The All-NLL First Team and All-NLL Second Team will be made up of six individuals – two forwards, one transition player, two defenseman, and one goaltender – per team.