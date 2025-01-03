The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships continue Saturday with both semifinal games. First, perennial powerhouses Finland and Sweden will renew their rivalry before the defending gold medallist United States battles Czechia.

The same four nations reached the semifinals of the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden. The USA eventually defeated the host nation for gold, while Czechia topped Finland for bronze.

Czechia will play for a medal for the second consecutive year after once again beating Canada in a dramatic quarter-final. Adam Jecho scored the winner with 39.4 seconds remaining to send Czechia to the semis in a stunning 4-3 win over the Canadians.

The United States cruised to the semis following a 7-2 win over Switzerland. The Americans continued to score at a high level and now lead the tournament with 29 goals in five games. Potential first-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft James Hagens had a pair of goals in the win. He now has four goals and four assists through five games to lead the US in scoring.

"We continued to build on what we've harped on. This group of guys is phenomenal,” said US defenceman Zeev Buium. “Everyone is a leader. Everyone is a great person off the ice. It makes it easier, makes it more fun to play. For us, it's important to continue to build, and that's what we're doing."

The Americans are trying to win back-to-back gold medals at the World Juniors for the first time in their history.

Finland and Sweden will clash in the first semifinal. Sweden looking to reach the final to avenge last year’s loss at home, while Finland will attempt to reach the Gold Medal Game for the first time since 2022.

The two nations last faced off in the medal round at the 2022 tournament in Edmonton, where Finland emerged with a 1-0 victory.

Sweden finished first in Group B and reached the semis with a 3-2 over Latvia in the quarter-final. The Swedes will compete in the final four for the fourth consecutive tournament but have not won gold since 2012. Swedish captain Axel Sandin Pellikka registered an assist in the contest and now shares the tournament lead with nine points (four goals, five assists) in five games.

"It feels good, " said Sandin Pellikka. "Obviously we won the game, so that's what we're going for and we're now looking forward to the semis."

With a 5-3 win over Slovakia, Finland continues its quest for its sixth World Junior gold medal, which would tie them with the United States for the third-most in tournament history.

Finnish goaltender Petteri Rimpinen was excellent in the quarter-final, holding the Slovakians at bay despite his team getting outshot 36-18. He leads the tournament with a .941 save percentage and leads all remaining goaltenders with a 2.00 goals-against average in five starts.