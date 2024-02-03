Firkus, Lakovic, Calvert score as Warriors top Raiders

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Lynden Lakovic, Jagger Firkus and Atley Calvert scored in the Moose Jaw Warriors' 3-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.

Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger saved 27 of 28 shots.

THUNDERBIRDS 3 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA - Jordan Gustafson had the lone goal of the shootout to give the Seattle Thunderbirds the victory over the Victoria Royals.

Scott Ratzlaff made 30 saves and stopped all three shots in the shootout.

GIANTS 3 COUGARS 2

LANGLEY - Logan Hammett scored late in the third period to lift the Vancouver Giants over the Prince George Cougars.

Brett Mirwald stopped 36 shots for the Giants.

CHIEFS 6 SILVERTIPS 4

EVERETT - Six different Spokane players scored in the Chiefs' victory over the Everett Silvertips.

Dominik Rymon scored twice in a losing effort.

WHEAT KINGS 4 REBELS 1

BRANDON - Brett Hyland scored twice as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Red Deer Rebels.

Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason kicked out 39 of 40 shots.

BLADES 5 TIGERS 2

SASKATOON - Egor Sidorov had two goals to lead the Saskatoon Blades past the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Fraser Minten also scored twice for the Blades.

BRONCOS 3 PATS 0

REGINA - Reid Dyck made 26 saves for the shutout as the Swift Current Broncos blanked the Regina Pats.

Zach Turner, Ty Coupland and Clarke Caswell had the goals.

HITMEN 6 OIL KINGS 5

EDMONTON - Carter Yakemchuk scored the overtime winner to lead the Calgary Hitmen past the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Maxim Muranov scored twice for the Hitmen.

BLAZERS 4 WILD 1

KAMLOOPS - Emmitt Finnie scored a goal and added two assists as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Wenatchee Wild.

Logan Bairos, Jordan Keller and Ashton Ferster had the other goals for Kamloops.

WINTERHAWKS 11 ROCKETS 1

PORTLAND - James Stefan scored a hat trick as the Portland Winterhawks rolled to victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Nate Danielson and Jack O'Brien had one goal and two assists apiece.

