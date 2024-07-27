First round of Olympics tennis events pushed to Sunday amid rain

PARIS — A constant, fine rain falling on Roland-Garros pushed back the opening rounds for Canadian tennis players by at least 24 hours on Saturday at the Olympic Games in Paris, with almost all of the open-air matches for the day cancelled.

After pushing back the start of the rounds, originally set for noon local time, organizers finally abandoned their fight against Mother Nature a little after 5:30 p.m. and postponed play until Sunday.

Leylah Fernandez, of Laval, Que., competing in women’s singles as well as in doubles with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., and Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime were all supposed to begin their Olympic journeys Saturday. But those plans were washed out.

Veteran Milos Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., was meant to begin men's singles play on Sunday and team up with Auger-Aliassime for the men’s doubles, but the Day 2 schedule will likely be disrupted as well.

Just one open-air match scheduled for Saturday -- women’s doubles battle between Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula and Australians Ellen Perez and Daria Savill -- was scheduled to go ahead after it was moved to the covered Suzanne-Lenglen Court: the e.

Fernandez, seeded 16th in women’s singles, was set to face Czech Karolina Muchova, a 2023 French Open finalist. Andreescu was set to follow them on Court 9 in a duel with the Danish Clara Tauson. The match between Auger-Aliassime and Marcos Giron, of the U.S., also fell victim to the second wave of cancellations.

In doubles, the fifth-seeded duo of Fernandez and Dabrowski will eventually play against France’s Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Rain that began Friday and progressed into Saturday also postponed the skateboarding opening event at La Concorde Urban Park and made the pavement for the cycling time trials slippery for competitors.

Constant showers were also a backdrop for much of the opening ceremony Friday.

Skateboarding is held at the outdoor venue of La Concorde Urban Park in Paris. World Skate, the sport’s governing body, cited adverse weather conditions for the move.

Rain has been one of the big stories early in the Games after constant showers and occasional downpours served as the backdrop for the opening ceremony.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.