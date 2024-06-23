Five Mystics score in double figures in win over Wings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stefanie Dolson scored 18 points to lead five Washington players in double figures and the Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 92-84 Sunday.

Karlie Samuelson and Emily Engstler scored 13 points apiece while Myisha Hines-Allen and Ariel Atkins each added 12 for Washington (4-13), which swept Dallas in consecutive games. The Mystics have won four of their last five after opening the season with 12 consecutive losses.

Dallas (3-12) has dropped 11 straight games.

The Mystics beat Dallas 89-67 on Saturday as Engstler led Washington with a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Engstler hit 3 of 3 from behind the arc and Atkins finished with seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings 10-point lead with about 6 minutes left in the first half and they took a 51-46 advantage into the break. Dallas made just 4 of 15 from the field in the third quarter as the Mystics hit five 3s as they 75-65 lead into the fourth.

Jacy Sheldon hit a 3-pointer that cut Washington’s deficit to 85-79 with 2 minutes to go but the Wings got no closer.

Natasha Howard scored 26 and Ogunbowale added 23 for Dallas. Sheldon finished with 11 points and Monique Billings grabbed 14 rebounds to go with eight points.