France, Belgium scoreless after first half at UEFA Euro 2024

France and Belgium remain scoreless after the first half of their round of 16 showdown at UEFA Euro 2024.

France held much of the possession early and kept Belgium from creating any scoring chances, keeping 60 per cent possession and firing four shots, one on goal, while holding Belgium to zero shots through the first 20 minutes.

Belgium had a fabulous chance to open the scoring in the 26th minute with their first shot attempt but Yannick Carrasco’s attempt from inside the box was blocked by Theo Hernandez and cleared from harm.

Adrien Rabiot was given a yellow in the 24th minute, meaning he will not play in the next match, should France advance to the quarter-finals.

The winner of today’s match will advance to the quarter-finals to take on the winner of this afternoon’s match between Portugal and Slovenia.

France looks to reach the final for the second time in three European Championships and for the first time since 2016, when they lost to Portugal.

Belgium has reached the quarter-final at each of the past two European Championships, losing to Italy at UEFA Euro 2020 and Wales at Euro 2016.