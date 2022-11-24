France vs. Denmark: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

Eriksen came back from the impossible to lead Denmark to World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday as France takes on Denmark as the Danes look to keep pace with their French counterparts.

France opened their tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory over Australia on Tuesday.

After giving up the opening goal in the ninth minute, France roared back with four unanswered goals including a pair from forward Olivier Giroud.

Denmark is coming off a scoreless draw against Tunisia on Tuesday.

Led by midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has fully recovered after suffering cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 group game, Denmark pushed to break the tie in the second half but were unable to solve Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Denmark

When: Saturday, Nov. 26

Pregame Start Time: 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 10:45 a.m. ET/7:45 a.m. PT

Odds for France vs. Denmark

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

France: -135

Draw: +250

Denmark: +410