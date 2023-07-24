Wilfried Zaha is headed to Turkey.

The 30-year-old Cote d'Ivoire forward has signed for Galatasaray on a free transfer from boyhood club Crystal Palace.

📺 Yeni transferimiz Wilfried Zaha, Rams Park’ta. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ArHTIblQWa — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 24, 2023

A product of the Palace academy, Zaha made his senior debut with the Eagles in August of 2010 and went on to make a combined 417 league appearances for the team in the Championship and Premier League, scoring 81 goals with 68 coming in the latter.

Last season, Zaha made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven times.

Zaha briefly joined Manchester United in a £10 million deal in 2013, but made just two league appearances for the club before heading back to Selhurst Park first on loan and then permanently.

Internationally, Zaha represented England, where he moved with his family as a young child, at various youth levels and was capped twice by the senior side before reclassifying to Cote d'Ivoire, the nation of his birth, in 2017.

In 31 appearances for Les Elephants, Zaha has seven goals.