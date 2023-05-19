Three Game 5s are set for Friday night with action from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and the Western Hockey League, with all of their respective championship trophies in attendance.

Watch Game 5 between the Halifax Mooseheads and the Quebec Remparts at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App. You can also catch Game 5 between the Peterborough Petes and the London Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App. Coverage continues at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with Game 5 between the Winnipeg Ice and the Seattle Thunderbirds on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Remparts take a 3-1 series lead into Friday night's game with a chance to take home the Gilles Courteau Trophy for the first time since the 1975-76 season thanks to a pair of points from Trois-Rivieres St. Louis Blues prospect Zachary Bolduc and Donnacona, Que., product Theo Rochette on Wednesday night against the Mooseheads.

The Remparts, led by native Texan Justin Robidas, who was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes with the 147th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, have only lost one game thus far in the playoffs.

After sweeping the Charlottetown Islanders in the first round, the Remparts made quick work of the Oceanic Rimouski and Gatineau Olympiques in rounds three and four.

Their lone loss of the playoffs was in Game 2 of the final.

After dropping the first game 3-0, the Petes look to close out the OHL championship series against the Knights with a fourth straight win.

J.R. Avon played hero for his hometown Petes in Game 4 with his pair of goals, helping the team to a 5-3 win on home ice.

The Petes can capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup for the first time since the 2005-06 season when they swept the Knights.

After losing the series opener of the WHL championship by a single goal, the Thunderbirds can capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup with one more win over the Ice.

Dylan Guenther, a prospect of the Arizona Coyotes and gold medalist with Team Canada at the 2023 World Juniors, netted the game-winner in Game 4 on Wednesday to give the Thunderbirds a stranglehold of the series.

The Edmonton native skated in 33 games for the Coyotes last season, scoring six goals and 15 points.

Fellow gold medalist Thomas Milic of Coquitlam, B.C., who has a record of 15-3 with a 2.00 goals-against-average and a .932 save percentage, turned aside 33 saves in the win.

The Thunderbirds captured their first WHL title in the 2016-17 season, beating the Regina Pats in six games.