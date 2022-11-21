Perhaps it’s time to start calling Gareth Bale: The Equalizer.

Two weeks after scoring a 128th minute header to send the MLS Cup Final into penalties for his club team LAFC, Bale won and converted a penalty in the 82nd minute to help his country Wales earn a 1-1 draw against the United States in their World Cup opener on Monday.

With Wales trailing by a goal, the 33-year-old received a pass in the box from Aaron Ramsey before he went down under the challenge of American defender Tim Ream. Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim immediately pointed to the spot, awarding the penalty.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Bale then smashed the ball past USA keeper Matt Turner, who guessed correctly, but was not able to get to the shot as in flew into the top corner bringing the sides level.

After the game, the Welsh captain was pleased with how his side recovered in the second half, after going down a goal in the 36th minute and being out-played by their opponents.

"﻿We were fully focused on this game,” Bale said after the draw. “It was not a good first half, to be honest, they played really well and we were poor. It was a great talk from the coach at half-time and the boys came out fighting and battling and looked like we’d win the game.”

FIFA.com notes that Bale is the fourth Wales player to score in a World Cup after John Charles, Ivor Allchurch and Terry Medwin.

“I feel I have to step up (for penalties) and I am happy to do so,” said Bale. “It feels incredible (to score in World Cup), but I’d rather have three points."