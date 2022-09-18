Former Saskatchewan Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino said Sunday that he has signed a USFL contract.

Marino, 28, was given a four-game suspension, the longest in CFL history, on July 11 for a "dangerous and reckless low hit" on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and for making comments about Masolli's heritage.

Masoli was expected to miss 10-12 weeks due to a lower-body injury.

After Marino served the suspension, he played three more games with the Roughriders before being released on Sept. 6.

The 6-foot-2 defensive lineman appeared in eight game this season where he registered nine defensive tackles and one sack.

Marino has 22 defensive tackles and five sacks in 15 career CFL games with the Roughriders.