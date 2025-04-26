Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna recorded five assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes, extending his point streak to 51 games dating back to November 6, 2024, the longest point Canadian Hockey League Point streak in 21st century.

McKenna passed former Quebec Remparts forward Alexander Radulov, who recorded points in 50 straight games in the 2005-06 season.

The five assists recorded by the Whitehorse, Yukon, native were the most he's recorded in a WHL single game.

Since beginning the streak on Nov. 6, McKenna has totaled 39 goals and 90 assists for 129 points in 51 games.

The 17-year-old finished the regular season with 41 goals and 129, good for third in CHL scoring behind Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa (134 points) and Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall (132 points).

LONGEST CHL POINT STREAKS IN A SINGLE SEASON SINCE 2000 (INCLUDES POSTSEASON & MEMORIAL CUP)