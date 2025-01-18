Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers battle Carter Yakemchuk and the Calgary Hitmen in the second half of their home-and-home as the two teams battle for top spot in the Western Hockey League's Central Division and Eastern Conference on TSN+ on Saturday.

The two teams began the crucial home-and-home series on Friday night in Calgary tied for top spot in their division and conference with the Lethbridge Hurricanes only two points back of both of them.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Harrison Meneghin stopped all 20 shots he faced, while McKenna contributed two assists as the Tigers beat the Hitmen 3-0 on Friday to take control of their division.

Oasiz Wiesblatt had a goal and assist while Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Richie and forward Kadon McCann added goals.

Daniel Hauser stopped 47 of 50 shots in Calgary's loss.

The Tigers now sit atop both the Central Division and Eastern Conference with a 26-15-2 record as the two teams have their rematch on Saturday, this time in Medicine Hat.

McKenna, 17, has been the driving force for the Tigers all season and is third in league scoring with 20 goals and 68 points in 34 games.

The Whitehorse, Yukon, native represented Canada at the 2025 World Juniors where he recorded a goal in a fifth-place finish.

This is McKenna's third season in the WHL after he received exceptional player status from B.C. Hockey and Hockey Alberta, which allowed him to play in the league as a 14-year-old.

Surrounding McKenna are a plethora of NHL prospects, including Ritchie, Calgary Flames' Andrew Basha, and recently acquired defenceman Tanner Molendyk of the Nashville Predators.

Medicine Hat has the ability to get stronger if star forward Cayden Lindstrom can come back from back surgery he had earlier this season. The 6-foot-4 centre was drafted fourth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024 and had 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games last season before going down with the injury.

In net, the Tigers are led by Meneghin, who they acquired from the Hurricanes back in October.

Meneghin, 20, recently returned from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss almost two months of the season and has an 8-8-0 record with a .2.65 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

The Hitmen sit directly behind Medicine Hat in the Central Division with a 24-12-4 record after their loss on Friday.

They are led by Yakemchuck, who controls the play for Calgary on the back end.

Yakemchuk, 19, was drafted seventh overall by the Ottawa Senators in last year's draft and has 14 goals and 34 points in 31 games this season.

Fans with an eye for the NHL draft will have a good look at forward Ben Kindel, who sits fifth in WHL scoring with 24 goals and 64 points in 39 games.

The 5-foot-10 centre is ranked No. 13 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's January list.

Calgary added to their core prior to the CHL deadline when they acquired Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio for their blueline from the Seattle Thunderbirds and netminder Hauser from the Wenatchee Wild.

Mynio, 19, has five goals and 20 points in 21 games this season and also represented Canada at the World Juniors.

Hauser takes over the net from rookie netminders Eric Tu and Anders Miller and has an 11-9-3 record this season with a .906 save percentage and 3.07 GAA split between the Wild and Hitmen.

The CHL on TSN+ returns on Jan. 25 when the Moncton Wildcats battle Memorial Cup host Rimouski Oceanic in a clash of two of the best teams in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. Viewers can watch the action LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.