Georgia’s Lyle Thompson collects sixth straight NLL sportsmanship award

The National Lacrosse League announced Tuesday that Georgia Swarm forward Lyle Thompson was selected as by NLL team executives and coaches as the 2024 NLL Sportsmanship Award winner, Thompson’s sixth consecutive honor in this category. The NLL Players Association membership voted Las Vegas Desert Dogs forward Zack Greer as its Teammate of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Thompson completed another stellar season for the Swarm in 2023-24, notching 42 goals and 45 assists for 87 points, marking his sixth straight full season of 40 or more goals (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, when he scored 27 in 12 games). Only three other players notched more than one Sportsmanship Award since the honor debuted in 2002, cementing Thompson’s status as one of the most well-respected and accomplished players in NLL history.

Greer, who completed his 14th year in the NLL, is a first-time winner of the Teammate of the Year Award, as selected through voting of the NLLPA body. He scored 21 goals and added 31 assists, surpassing the career 300-assist and 600-point plateaus earlier this season. A member of the Whitby (Ontario) Sports Hall of Fame, Greer won back-to-back league championships with Edmonton and Saskatchewan in 2015 and 2016, netting career bests of 44 and 42 goals, respectively, those seasons.

Below are the all-time winners of the NLL Sportsmanship Award:

2024 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2023 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2022 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2020 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2019 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2018 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2017 – Jordan Hall, Georgia Swarm

2016 – Ben McIntosh, Saskatchewan Rush

2015 – Kyle Buchanan, New England Black Wolves

2014 – Garrett Billings, Toronto Rock

2013 – Garrett Billings, Toronto Rock

2012 – Johnny Powless, Rochester Knighthawks

2011 – Jordan Hall, Rochester Knighthawks

2010 – Shawn Williams, Rochester Knighthawks

2009 – Dan Dawson, Boston Blazers

2008 – Dan Carey, Colorado Mammoth

2007 – Tracey Kelusky, Calgary Roughnecks

2006 – Sean Greenhalgh, Philadelphia Wings

2005 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth

2004 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth & Peter Lough, Arizona Sting

2003 – Chris Driscoll, New York Saints/Toronto Rock

2002 – Jim Veltman, Toronto Rock

Below are the all-time winners of the NLLPA Teammate of the Year Award:

2024 – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs

2023 – Dan Dawson, Toronto Rock

2022 – Jeremy Thompson, Panther City Lacrosse Club

2020 – Dan Dawson, Toronto Rock & Mike Poulin, Georgia Swarm

2019 – John Ranagan, Georgia Swarm

2018 – Craig England, Buffalo Bandits

2017 – Mike Poulin, Georgia Swarm

2016 – Mike Poulin, Calgary Roughnecks

2015 – Joel McCready, Vancouver Stealth



The NLL will continue to announce its award winners throughout the week, in advance of Friday’s Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time between the Buffalo Bandits and the Albany FireWolves (7 p.m., TSN, TSN+, ESPN+) from MVP Arena in Albany.



2023-24 NLL Awards announcement schedule and summary:



Monday, May 13

Executive of the Year – John Catalano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds

Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year) – Adam Levi, Inside Lacrosse



Tuesday, May 14

Sportsmanship Award – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

Teammate of the Year (via NLLPA) – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs



Wednesday, May 15

Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year)

General Manager of the Year



Thursday, May 16

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Transition Player of the Year

Goaltender of the Year



Friday, May 17

Most Valuable Player and the All-NLL First and Second Teams

Rookie of the Year and the NLL All-Rookie Team



Finalists for each award, announced last week, as well as selection criteria can be found here.