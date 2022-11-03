Germany striker Timo Werner will be forced to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to ankle injury suffered Wednesday in Champions League play.

RB Leipzig announced Thursday that Werner has torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will miss the rest of 2022.

ℹ️ Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk.



Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022. pic.twitter.com/tLLAfxb2op — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 3, 2022

The 26-year-old went off injured while playing in Leipzig's 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Werner reacted in pain after passing the ball in the 17th minute and quickly gestured to his team that something was wrong before sitting down on the field. He was substituted in the 19th by Emil Forsberg and walked off along the touchline apparently unaided.

The 26-year-old Werner rejoined Leipzig this season after an inconsistent two-year stint with Chelsea. He has nine goals in 15 games for Leipzig in all competitions this season. Werner has 24 goals in 55 games for Germany and has played in all of Germany's last eight games.

Germany plays Japan in their game of the World Cup on Nov. 23.