40m ago
Germany's Werner to miss World Cup with ankle injury
Germany striker Timo Werner will be forced to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to ankle injury suffered Wednesday in Champions League play.
RB Leipzig announced Thursday that Werner has torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will miss the rest of 2022.
The 26-year-old went off injured while playing in Leipzig's 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Werner reacted in pain after passing the ball in the 17th minute and quickly gestured to his team that something was wrong before sitting down on the field. He was substituted in the 19th by Emil Forsberg and walked off along the touchline apparently unaided.
The 26-year-old Werner rejoined Leipzig this season after an inconsistent two-year stint with Chelsea. He has nine goals in 15 games for Leipzig in all competitions this season. Werner has 24 goals in 55 games for Germany and has played in all of Germany's last eight games.
Germany plays Japan in their game of the World Cup on Nov. 23.