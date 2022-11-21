The World 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as Germany takes on Japan to open their tournaments.

Germany will be looking to bounce back in Qatar after failing to get past the group stage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Die Mannschaft, ranked 11th in the world, is a four-time World Cup champion (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and have played 109 World Cup matches which ties Brazil for the most all-time.

The will be led by rising star Jamal Musiala, who has scored nine goals and six assists in 14 matches this season for Bayern Munich of Bundesliga.

Japan will be making their seventh World Cup appearance and are looking to take the next step after finishing in the Round of 16 in 2018.

The Samurai Blue are ranked 24th in the world and are led by Daichi Kamada who has seven goals and three assists with Eint Frankfurt of Bundesliga this season.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Japan

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Pregame Start Time: 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 7:45 a.m. ET/ 4:45 a.m. PT



Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

