Ghana overcame an early sluggish start - and a mid-game hiccup - as Mohammed Kudus' brace helped topple Korea Republic 3-2 and keep their hopes of advancing beyond the group stage alive on Monday.

Korea Republic's head coach, Paulo Bento, was shown a red card after the game was called as he argued furiously with the head referee; the final whistle was curiously blown when a corner kick was scheduled to be taken.

The game started and ended the same way for Korea Republic - with the Asian side dominating possession and the Ghanaian defence holding strong against repeated attacks. The action in the middle stages of the game provided the deciding tallies.

As Korea Republic sought their equalizer in the 74th minute, a shot by Jin-su Kim beat Ghana's keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but Mohammed Salisu was on the goal line behind him to redirect the ball out.

After Korea Republic appeared to drain the energy of the Ghanaian side with a pair of goals in quick succession, the African side found their answer in a big way just seven minutes later, when Kudus was on the receiving end of a string of passes in the crease, and he buried the shot for his second goal of the game.

Moments after Korea Republic energized the crowd with their first goal, Kim sent a ball just inches from rolling out of bounds perfectly across the Ghanaian crease, and Gue-sung Cho claimed the brace with another header in the 61st minute.

Kang-In Lee battled for possession down the sideline for a couple moments, and he found some space to cross a beautiful ball to Cho, who buried the header easily to cut the deficit for Korea to 2-1.

Jordan Ayew dropped in what was described as the cross of the tournament in the 34th minute, and Kudus headed home the easy ball to give Ghana a 2-0 lead.

The energy shifted significantly when Ghana scored the opening goal, as what had been a Korean-dominated contest shifted to a more even pace. Ghana started mounting a lot more efficient and balanced possessions beyond the 30 minute mark.

Shockingly, it was Ghana who struck first despite the possession disparity, when a free kick dropped in the Korea Republic danger zone and bounced around a few times before Salisu was able to fire into the corner of the net.

The goal was reviewed for a hand ball; the hand ball was apparent against Ghana, but the referee ruled it was incidental and not influential enough on the play, so the goal stood.

Ghana claimed their first three points of the group stage, and move to a tie atop the group with Portugal, pending the result of their game with Uruguay later on Monday.

These teams wrap up their group stage action on Friday, with Ghana scheduled to play Uruguay, and Korea Republic set to take on Portugal.