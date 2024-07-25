Canadian Brooke Henderson finished her opening round of the CPKC Women's Open at 72-even from Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.

The two-time major winner started her day with a bogey, before rattling off ten straight pars. The Smits Falls, Ont. native would get back to even early on in the second half of her round, birdying the par-5 fifth. She would then trade a bogey and a birdie across the next two, before carding four consecutive pars to close out her opening round.

Henderson hit 10/14 fairways, 11/18 greens in regulation, while putting 29 times in the round. She is four strokes behind leader Lauren Coughlin.

Henderson won the event in 2018 at the Wascana Country Club in Regina, becoming the first homegrown winner of the CPKC Women's Open since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at her opening round:

Leaders: Lauren Coughlin, -4

Henderson's Round 1 score: E, T25

Hole 11 (Par 4): Bogey (+1)

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par (+1)

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par (+1)

Hole 14 (Par 5): Par (+1)

Hole 15 (Par 5): Par (+1)

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par (+1)

Hole 17 (Par 3): Par (+1)

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par (+1)

Hole 1 (Par 5): Par (+1)

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par (+1)

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par (+1)

Hole 4 (Par 5): Birdie (E)

Hole 5 (Par 3): Bogey (+1)

Hole 6 (Par 4): Birdie (E)

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par (E)

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par (E)

Hole 9 (Par 3): Par (E)

Hole 10 (Par 4): Par (E)